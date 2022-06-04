Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Shuts Out Athletics As Boston Wins 8-0

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at RingCentral Coliseum.

The Red Sox move closer to .500 improving to 26-27, and the A’s dropped to 20-35.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was smooth sailing for the Red Sox on Saturday. Boston got on the board early in the third inning and kept firing in runs throughout the afternoon. Staring pitcher Nick Pivetta maintained the lead for the Red Sox with another stellar outing. The right hander gave up zero earned runs in 100 pitches as Boston took the game away in the eight inning with four runs.

The Red Sox did not get their wins in a flashy manner but through consistent groundballs. Boston out hit Oakland 14-4 and hit five doubles. Every Red Sox starter recorded at least one base hit as Boston’s offense continues to find its consistency in its three-game win streak.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta pitched seven shut-out innings against the A’s. He only gave up two hits and struck out seven batters.

— Alex Verdugo batted 3-for-5, and one of those hits was a double (13th of the season). The left fielder scored one run and had two RBI.