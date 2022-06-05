Red Sox’s Alex Cora Calls Trevor Story A ‘Game Changer’

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has impressed over the past month, and he is not only doing it on offense but defense as well.

In the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Athletics, Oakland first baseman Seth Brown hit Boston pitcher’s Nick Pivetta’s knuckle curve toward right field. Story leaped up to catch the line drive and kept right fielder Ramon Laureano at third base.

Have no fear, Trevor Story is here! pic.twitter.com/kcE0ARAGh5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 4, 2022

The Red Sox maintained their shut out and beat the Athletics to take the series and will have the chance at a sweep Sunday. Story had faced questions after starting the season slow, but he has found his form and has found comfort in his new position at second base.

“He’s feeling a lot more comfortable at second base,” Cora told reporters as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s a game changer. He’s a good defender. He understands the game. Just like hitting, defense is contagious, and the fact that the other guys are talking defense is very important. He’s been very solid. It’s a new position, but little by little, more and more comfortable. It’s fun to watch.”

Story played six seasons with the Colorado Rockies at shortstop but made the move to second base when he signed with the Red Sox allowing Xander Bogaerts to remain at shortstop.

After his hot stretch in May, Story is now batting .235 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.