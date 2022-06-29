Red Sox’s Alex Cora Explains Bullpen Moves In Walk-Off Loss Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tried to piece together the bullpen puzzle Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It appeared for a brief moment that Cora pushed the right buttons until Boston’s relievers fell apart in the bottom of the ninth, and the Blue Jays walked off with a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre.

With closer Tanner Houck unavailable due to his vaccination status, Cora tried to have Tyler Danish cover the eighth and ninth innings while protecting a one-run lead, but the right-hander quickly ran into trouble in the final frame after a clean eighth.

With runners on first and second, Cora then elected to go to Hansel Robles instead of Matt Strahm. Robles promptly allowed RBI singles to Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on just four pitches for his fifth blown save of the season. Boston didn’t record a single out in the ninth.

Following the crushing defeat, Cora defended his decisions to try to close the game out with Danish and Robles.

“That’s the way I saw it,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s the way I managed the game. I’m the manager here, and I decided to go with him for two innings.”

After Michael Wacha labored through the first five innings, the bullpen took over starting with Ryan Brasier, who worked a scoreless sixth before giving way to top-notch reliever John Schreiber for the seventh.