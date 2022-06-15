Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Update On Christian Arroyo After Late Scratch

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox utility man Christian Arroyo was originally in Boston’s lineup Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics, but ended up being a late scratch and did not play.

Turns out, Arroyo not feeling well led to his absence, as he went into COVID-19 protocols. Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Arroyo following Boston’s 6-1 win over the Athletics at Fenway Park.

“Yeah, sick,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Going through protocols. We don’t have the results yet. But we’ll see in a few hours or whenever we get the results, or within an hour, and see where we’re at.”

Arroyo was slated to bat ninth and play right field in the first game of a nine-game homestand, but Cora pivoted quickly to Franchy Cordero with Arroyo under the weather. Cordero went 1-for-2 with a walk in Arroyo’s place.

If Arroyo is out for an extended period, he will join a cast of players who are currently unavailable for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox get back at it on Wednesday when they host the A’s in the second game of their series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.