Red Sox’s Alex Cora Offers Encouraging Injury Update On Chris Sale

It’s been quite a while since Chris Sale has taken the mound for the Boston Red Sox as the lefty hasn’t started a game since Oct. 20, 2021. That could soon change, however, as manager Alex Cora provided Red Sox fans with an encouraging update regarding the health of their ace.

Sale threw a bullpen in Fort Myers on Monday that manager Alex Cora described as “really good,” according to Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. The expectation is that Boston will have him throw at least two more, with a sim game mixed in before a potential rehab assignment.

“We haven?t gotten to that step,” Cora told Hewitt. “Obviously the live BP and the sim games are part of the equation.”

On a grander scale, Cora believes Sale is doing better than he was earlier in the rehab process.

“He?s in a lot better spot health-wise and obviously as a baseball player. Hopefully from now on, there’s no obstacles and we can get him sooner rather than later.”

The Red Sox certainly hope to get Sale back as soon as possible to help sure up the front half of their rotation, one that has seen their steady production slip over the past couple of weeks.