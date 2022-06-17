Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praises Albert Pujols Ahead Of Weekend Series

NESN Logo Sign In

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols’ career is coming to a close. The future Hall of Famer announced that the 2022 season will be the final of his career, making this weekend’s series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, the final one of his career.

Prior to the start of the series, Red Sox manager Alex Cora made sure to state his admiration of “The Machine’s” career.

“Albert, when he got called up to the league, was a complete player when he arrived,” Cora told NESN’s Tom Caron on the network’s pregame coverage. “He hit for average and power. He was a good base runner, good defender. He was the guy. ‘The Machine’, right?

“I do believe both (Pujols and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina) will be in Cooperstown one of these days.”

Though Cora is appreciative of Pujols’ career to this point, he made it clear how he feels about potential success for the 42-year old.

“Yeah, you know, hopefully he goes 0-8 if he plays or whatever,” Cora said. “Then we’ll give him a good, warm reception.”

The Red Sox and Cardinals will kick off their series at Fenway Park on Friday with Michael Wacha taking the hill to oppose his former mentor Adam Wainwright. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.