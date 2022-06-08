Red Sox’s Chris Sale’s Bullpen, Hansel Robles’ Rehab Pushed Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitchers Chris Sale and Hansel Robles suffered minor setbacks Tuesday in their respective rehab process.

Sale suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage just before the start of spring training. The Red Sox then faced a setback, but appears on track to return this month.

Sale said Friday he was feeling good in his rehab process as he was set to throw live batting practice. However, the southpaw suffered a stomach bug Tuesday. The hope for Sale is he can throw his live bullpen session Wednesday as well as the upcoming weekend.

“Hopefully, it’s a 24-hour thing and get back on the mound as soon as possible,” manager Alex Cora told reporters at Angel Stadium, per MassLive’s Christoper Smith. “The hope is bullpen, live BP and then we’ll schedule what’s next.”

The Red Sox pitcher had thrown several bullpens in the last several weeks after recovering from his setback in May.

Hansel Robles (back spasms) was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Worcester for a rehab game, but the WooSox game got rained out Tuesday. Robles is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday. The right-hander is now expected to pitch Wednesday and travel to Anaheim to be activated Thursday.