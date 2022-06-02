Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock On Biggest Difference Between Being Starter Vs. Reliever

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock displayed new facial hair and an insightful perspective on his adjustments from the bullpen to the starting rotation. Which is more important is in the eye of the beholder.

When speaking after his 7-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Wednesday, in which he tossed six innings and didn’t allow an earned run, the 26-year-old starter focused on how his opponent’s now game plan against him.

“The biggest difference that I’ve talked to with the veterans is, as a reliever they get a minute and 30 seconds to game plan for you, as a starter they have all day,” Whitlock said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So that’s the biggest thing that I’m trying to learn is how are they trying to get ready to attack me and that chest match of ‘Hey you don’t have the advantage because it’s just a minute and 30 seconds (to prepare).’ They’re ready for you so now you need to go in with certain game plan.”

Cora mentioned how Whitlock strayed away from his own strengths while focusing too hard on what adjustments the opponents were making in his postgame press conference.

It seems like Whitlock is starting to find a balance between attacking with his strengths, while being aware of his opponent’s adjustments — not overthinking them.