Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Thought MLB Debut Vs. Tigers Was ‘Coolest Thing’

Boston Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs couldn’t be entirely upset about his 0-for-4 showing at the plate against the Detroit Tigers.

Even after his performance in Boston’s 6-2 win, Downs was still ecstatic to have just lived out an opportunity of a lifetime, as the 23-year-old Red Sox prospect made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

“That was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Downs said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I still can’t believe it happened. I still can’t believe the game’s over. It felt so fast. Didn’t turn out the way I wanted to, but oh well. The team got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

After being called up to the big leagues for the first time on Monday, which came with a slight hiccup, Downs found himself in the lineup for the first time in the series finale against the Tigers. While Downs slid into the No. 9 spot in the order, the usual shortstop wasn’t at his normal position in the field.

Instead, Red Sox manager Alex Cora opted to put Downs at third base to give Rafael Devers the night off and Downs didn’t skip a beat at the hot corner despite never once playing there at any moment of his professional baseball career.

Downs was tested early as Harold Castro hit a sharp groundball to him, but Downs snagged it and threw on to first to end the top half of the opening frame. Downs made another solid defensive play to record an out in the second inning when he ranged to his left to field a grounder from Spencer Torkelson.

“Honestly, it felt pretty comfortable,” Downs said. “I took the advice the guys gave me, just go out there and be an athlete. Play it like you’re playing short, and that’s what I did.”