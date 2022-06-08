Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández To IL, Jonathan Araúz To Fill Roster Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning each of their last six games. If they hope to increase that winning streak, they’ll have to do so without their center fielder.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the team will be placing outfielder Kiké Hernández on the injured list with a right flexor strain according to NESN’s Tom Caron. Hernández has been playing through the injury but will now be given some time to recover and get back to 100%.

The Red Sox have started to hit the midseason injury wall, but Hernández is the only player to hit the injured list as of now. Infielder Jonathan Araúz was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill the open roster spot.

The Red Sox will power on without Hernández Wednesday night when they look to win their series against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium.