Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford Steps Up On Short Notice In Win Over Mariners

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford didn’t get much of a heads-up that he would start on the mound in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

In fact, he found out he would make his first start of the season with Boston when Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush texted him on the morning of the game.

“Part of the business, isn’t it?” Crawford told reporters following his outing, as seen on NESN postgame coverage.

Despite the short notice, Crawford, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester with Nathan Eovaldi going on the injured list, stepped up and pitched well by tossing five scoreless inning while allowing just one hit. Crawford also recorded seven strikeouts and walked four.

Crawford gave way more than what was expected with the 26-year-old right-hander having not pitched more than four innings at any point this season. Crawford ended up being the catalyst for the Red Sox pitchers, who combined to throw a one-hit shutout in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Mariners.

“That was awesome being able to go out there and pitch the way I pitched, and ultimately help the team win and have a happy flight home,” Crawford said. “It’s a good feeling.”

It was tough to see Crawford’s strong performance coming since during his first stint with the Red Sox he allowed 10 earned runs in 10 1/3 innings of work. Crawford said he got a better outcome this time around due to trusting his pitches more, including his go-to cutter.