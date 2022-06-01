Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Put On IL In Surprising Move; Matt Strahm Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves Wednesday, one of which seemingly came out of nowhere.

As expected, reliever Matt Strahm has returned from the COVID-19 related injured list, after making his way through protocols. He was expected to return before Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds but could not be activated in time.

The corresponding move was surprising, as Matt Barnes has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to May 31.

It makes all the sense in the world to put Barnes on the injured list, as he regained his velocity but has not been able to find his release point. Even when he throws strikes, he’s been getting hit extremely hard. He now has two weeks to rest his shoulder and, more importantly, fix his mechanics without the pressure of being thrown into action.

Barnes, 31, still possesses the physical capability and tools to return to his All-Star self. He perhaps just needs time to get back to his old form.