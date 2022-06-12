Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi’s Start Pushed Back, Nick Pivetta To Fill In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were dealt a small blow Saturday as Nathan Eovaldi will not start at his scheduled Tuesday appearance against the Oakland Athletics.

Nick Pivetta will take Eovaldi’s place as the plan is for Eovaldi to start Wednesday. The 32-year-old is currently dealing with right hip tightness but is not expected to be placed on the injured list.

“He’s doing OK,” manager Alex Cora told reporters about Eovaldi, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We’re going to push him back. He’s not going to start Tuesday. It’s going to be Nick. We’re just going to give him probably an extra day and see how he reacts today, how he reacts tomorrow and then we’ll make a decision.”

Eovaldi flew back to Boston after his start against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The Red Sox have an off day Monday following the end of their West Coast trip Sunday, and Boston will then start a three-game series against the A’s at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

The pitching staff had been dealt a blow Friday after Garrett Whitlock was placed on the IL. Kutter Crawford was called up during Boston’s road trip.

The Red Sox play the second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday