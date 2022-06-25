Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Rides Hot Streak With Home Run Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers gave Cleveland Guardians fans a first-hand example why he leads American League third baseman in All-Star voting, socking a go-ahead home run 411 feet into the right-field bleachers.

Raffy's 17th homer was a BIG one ? pic.twitter.com/KpBreJPngJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 25, 2022

The homer was Devers’ 17th of the season, good for most on the Red Sox.

Devers’ home run came off Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill, who he has some history with. Quantrill was emotional after striking out Devers in a Red Sox-Guardians game in Aug. 2021, something that Devers didn’t seem to appreciate.

Rafael Devers admires Cal Quantrill's K…whatever that is. pic.twitter.com/KYrBr9UYAg — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 29, 2021

Devers got his revenge, and put the Red Sox ahead of the Guardians in the first of their three-game set. You can catch full coverage of the series live on NESN.