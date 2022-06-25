Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Rides Hot Streak With Home Run Vs. Guardians

Devers' latest home run went 411 feet

by

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers gave Cleveland Guardians fans a first-hand example why he leads American League third baseman in All-Star voting, socking a go-ahead home run 411 feet into the right-field bleachers.

The homer was Devers’ 17th of the season, good for most on the Red Sox.

Devers’ home run came off Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill, who he has some history with. Quantrill was emotional after striking out Devers in a Red Sox-Guardians game in Aug. 2021, something that Devers didn’t seem to appreciate.

Devers got his revenge, and put the Red Sox ahead of the Guardians in the first of their three-game set. You can catch full coverage of the series live on NESN.

More Red Sox:

Christian Arroyo Gives Red Sox Lead Over Guardians With Two-Run Blast
NESN 360 cta
Boston Celtics guard JD Davison
Previous Article

Celtics’ Ime Udoka Excited To Coach ‘Tremendous Athlete’ JD Davison
Notre Dame guard J.J. Starling
Next Article

Celtics Linked To Notre Dame Guard In ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Picked For You

Related