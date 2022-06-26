Rich Hill Becoming Key Clubhouse ‘Leader’ For Surging Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Starting pitcher Rich Hill is contributing more to the Boston Red Sox than just what he brings to the mound every fifth day.

The 42-year-old left-hander, who is in his 18th season in the majors, has more experience at the big-league level than any other member of the Red Sox. Due to that, Hill has become a guiding force for his teammates in the clubhouse.

“He means a lot to that group in there,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’s becoming one of those leaders in the clubhouse. It’s fun to watch.”

Hill, who earned the win in Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, has no issues taking on the elder statesman role for Boston this season. He’s been through much more in Major League Baseball than many of his younger teammates, having played for 11 teams over the course of his career, and is now in the first season of his third stint with the Red Sox.

Along his winding journey, Hill has picked up plenty of knowledge about the game and is willing to dispense it to other members of the Red Sox to help give them a lift on the field.

“The experience part of it is definitely something that plays a huge role,” Hill said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “As we get older and as we have time that we put into the game and see certain things to try to help guys out. If there is anything I can help out with or if I have any piece of advice, or guys are seeking for some of that advice, I’m definitely willing to give it.”

Cora said he has seen players not only gravitate toward Hill, but also Michael Wacha, especially while the two pitchers shag balls in the outfield during batting practice.