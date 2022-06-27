Rich Hill’s Positive Pitching Contributions Huge Plus For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The way of the power pitcher, reaching back and firing close, if not over triple digits, is the preferred method these days in Major League Baseball.

Rich Hill does it completely different.

The 42-year-old left-hander has proven to still be effective for the Boston Red Sox this season even though his fastball only on occasion reaches 90 mph. That was the case Sunday against Cleveland, with Hill mixing up his array of pitches to keep the Guardians at-bay over six innings. Hill allowed one run and walked four while striking out five to earn the win.

The different approach by Hill — done out of necessity since he isn’t a flamethrower — at his age continues to produce positive results, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora has enjoyed watching it from the dugout.

“It’s fun,” Cora said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I know he doesn’t take one pitch for granted. He gives it his best all the time. Sometimes it looks good, sometimes great, sometimes it doesn’t. He battles.”

Hill’s free passes almost got him in trouble against Cleveland, but he induced three double plays in three out of the first four innings.

Hill earned the win to improve to 4-4 on the season with a 4.09 ERA. Hill, who has three wins in his last five outings, stepped up in June with the Red Sox down two starting pitchers for a majority of the month with Garrett Whitlock and Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list.