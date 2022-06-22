Rising Star Ceddanne Rafaela Named Red Sox Hottest Hitting Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The hype for the Boston Red Sox’s surging prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has reached the national stage.

He’s receiving recognition for his overall stellar play, highlighted by some encouraging offensive numbers. MLB.com named each organization’s hottest hitter, and Rafaela made the cut for Boston.

“Signed for just $10,000 out of Curacao in 2017, Rafaela is the most versatile player in Boston’s system and also one of its best hitters,” MLB.com shared in a roundtable Wednesday. “Listed at 5-foot-8, he has batted .355/.384/.699 with four homers and as many steals in his last 22 games between High-A and Double-A. He’s hitting .329/.366/.626 overall, leading all Red Sox farmhands in batting, slugging and OPS (.992), while ranking second in homers (13) and steals (15) through 57 contests.”

On top of his developing offensive skillset, Rafaela is an above-average defender across the diamond. This season the 21-year-old utility man has played 43 games in center field, 11 at shortstop and one at second base. He also has experience at third base and corner outfield over the course of his professional career.

Rafaela will join the likes of Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke in the elite tier of Red Sox position player prospects if he can continue to rake.