Rob Refsnyder Might Have Made Catch Of Year For Red Sox Vs. Mariners

It’s hard to imagine anyone on the Boston Red Sox will make a better catch than the one Rob Refsnyder made in the eighth inning on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Refsnyder was activated on Friday to replace Jonathan Araúz, who was designated for assignment while filling in for the injured Kiké Hernández. In Refsnyder’s brief tenure with Boston, he certainly made an impact.

With two outs in the bottom of the eight, the veteran utility man was hit by a pitch, setting up the eventual game-winning two-run home run for Rafael Devers. In the bottom of the frame, Refsnyder made an incredible, game-changing robbery of Ty France, who laced a ball into the gap. Had the 31-year-old journeyman not made the catch, the Mariners would have had a runner in scoring position and been one long ball away from a tie game.

You can watch the sprawling catch here:

Rob Refsnyder with the web gem! pic.twitter.com/4lD9iwP6cl — NESN (@NESN) June 12, 2022

“Off the bat I really didn’t think I had a chance but it kind of just stayed up there,” Refsnyder told reporters, as seen on NESN.com. “So thankful to get there.”

He showed some life after making the play, which he explained.