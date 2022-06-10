Ron Rivera Fines Jack Del Rio For Jan. 6 Comments: ‘Words Have Consequences’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Del Rio’s wallet will be a tad lighter Friday.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced he had fined Del Rio $100,000 for his comments regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Del Rio referred to the event as a “dust up at the Capitol” and compared it to the protests after George Floyd’s death.

“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio told reporters, per WUSA9’s Darren Haynes. “And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”

Rivera released a statement Friday saying the money will be donated to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund and strongly condemned Del Rio’s comments.

Read the full statement below:

This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday. His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV. As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy. He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for.