Rory McIlroy Addresses Frustrations Which Prompted Relatable Reaction

BROOKLINE — Rory McIlroy initially took out his frustration on the par-4 5th fairway bunker.

He then added a club toss as the par-4 9th hole marked the lone bogie of McIlroy’s opening round of 3-under par 67 during the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club.

“You?re going to encounter things at a U.S. Open, whether they be lies or stuff like that, that you just don’t really encounter any other week,” McIlroy said after his first round, acknowledging the thick rough around the edge of the 5th bunker.

“So I was sort of cursing the USGA,” McIlroy said with a smirk.

McIlroy’s tee shot on the drivable par 4 ended up on the rim of the fairway bunker, which prompted him into an awkward stance with his feet in the sand. He then swatted the ball into another bunker some 10 yards away.

His two additional axe chops at the bunker were incredibly relatable for those watching on in Brookline. You can watch it here.

“You just have to accept it,” McIlroy said. “I gave the sand a couple of whacks because I’d already messed it up so it wasn’t like it was much more work for (his caddie) Harry.”