Royals Reportedly Seeking Buyer For Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi

As the Kansas City Royals continue to fall lower in the standings, they are looker more and more like sellers at the trade deadline.

Kansas City are reportedly looking for potential suitors for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. The former Boston Red Sox 2015 first-round pick’s contract expires this year.

Despite the Royals’ struggles, Benintendi has been a consistent contributor. The outfielder is batting .302/.366/.761 with three home runs this season, and in his two years in Kansas City, he is batting .285/.339/.785. to go along with 20 homers and 98 RBIs and a Gold Glove award.

The Royals acquired Benintendi from the Red Sox in a 2021 trade. Franchy Cordero and Josh Winckowski were among a group of players Boston acquired in the trade.

Where Benintendi goes next is dependent on what Kansas City is looking for in return; the New York Yankees could decide to bolster their roster further. While a return to Boston would be appealing to some fans, there are also many other names the Red Sox can turn to on the Royals’ roster as a fire sale appears to be looming ahead of Aug. 2’s trade deadline.