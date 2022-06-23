Should Celtics Pursue Clippers Sharpshooter Luke Kennard Via Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to NBA speculation season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are shopping sharpshooter Luke Kennard ahead of Thursday night’s 2022 NBA Draft and will look to move him next month if no deal can be reached, according to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney.

Kennard led the league in 3-point shooting during the 2021-22 campaign while converting a career-best 44.9% of his six attempts per game. Kennard, a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has two years left on his contract with a club option for the 2024-25 season. He’ll carry cap hits in the neighborhood of $15 million each of the next three seasons.

Enter Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics president of basketball operations recently acknowledged the organization would be looking to improve on the offensive end. Stevens specifically noted how bringing in a facilitator would help with ball movement, while adding another scorer, perhaps to the second unit, would be of interest, too.

Kennard, while not the playmaking wing that would fill in for Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum when those two go to the bench, would provide scoring with his shooting prowess. Kennard is a 42.5% shooter from long range in his five years in the league.

The Celtics’ biggest strength during their in-season turnaround and eventual NBA Finals appearance was their defense. Boston finished the season with the best defensive rating of any team in the NBA. Their versatility on that end, with bigs like Al Horford and Robert Williams, along with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, was pivotal to their success.