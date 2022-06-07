Six Things We’ll Be Watching For In Patriots Mandatory Minicamp

The most important phase of the New England Patriots’ offseason program kicks off Tuesday morning on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.
Here are six key storylines we’ll be following during the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which is closed to the public but open to media members:
1. Who’s there (and participating)?
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver N’Keal Harry were among those who exercised their right to stay away from the voluntary portion of the offseason program. All three reportedly will be on hand this week, as players can be fined for missing minicamp practices.
Judon is looking to rebound from his underwhelming finish to the 2021 season, while Wynn could be a dark-horse trade candidate as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and Harry is a roster long shot in a deep receiver room.
We’ll also be monitoring which players are dealing with injuries this week. The list of players who were limited in at least one of the Patriots’ two open organized team activities included linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone, safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Dalton Keene and rookies Tyquan Thornton, Marcus Jones and Pierre Strong. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, running back James White and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux all were absent from the second practice in front of reporters after attending the first.
2. Who’s calling offensive plays?
Joe Judge, Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick all appeared to call offensive plays during OTAs. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has insinuated Judge is leading the Patriots’ offense, but The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Monday that Patricia is emerging as the “early favorite” to assume the play-calling duties that previously belonged to Josh McDaniels. That report also indicated Belichick has not yet decided who the play-caller will be, however, so this remains a fluid situation — and a potentially concerning one given Patricia’s and Judge’s lack of experience in that area.
With quarterback Mac Jones entering his second pro season, this is the single biggest question facing the Patriots. We’ll also have an eye out for offensive changes, as Bourne told NESN.com that New England is running a “new system” following McDaniels’ departure. Howe’s source said those alterations are more to the terminology than the scheme, but the latter will need to shift, as well, since the Patriots’ offense no longer features a traditional fullback.
3. How is Mac Jones progressing?
Speaking of Jones, we’ll be looking for improved play from the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, who already impressed with his leadership and conditioning in OTAs.
Unlike last year, when he was vying to unseat Cam Newton, Jones won’t need to worry about winning a quarterback competition and can focus on mastering New England’s offense, which, again, should look at least somewhat different post-McDaniels. That offense was heavily reliant on the running game last season. We’ll see if that changes now that Jones has a year of experience under his belt.
Jones also will be working with a new QBs coach in Judge, who’s said he plans to hone the former Alabama star’s footwork and timing ahead of Year 2.
4. How are the newcomers fitting in?
This spring didn’t feature another massive Patriots spending spree, but they did add a small handful of notable veterans who should contribute this season. Is DeVante Parker the new WR1? Can Malcolm Butler still play after his one-year retirement? Will a change of scenery trigger a breakout for Mack Wilson? How will the Patriots use Peppers? We’ll be closely watching all of those players this week.
5. How are the rookies coming along?
If OTAs were any indication, top pick Cole Strange looks like a Day 1 starter at left guard, just as future standout Joe Thuney was in 2016. The rest of the rookies’ roles are tougher to project.
Can Thornton, the fastest and skinniest wideout the Patriots have drafted under Belichick, earn first-team reps in the Patriots’ veteran-laden receiving corps? Are Marcus Jones and Jack Jones candidates for real playing time at cornerback (and will the former even be participating as he works his way back from double shoulder surgery)?
It’s tough to glean much about ball-carriers from non-padded practices, but we’ll have our eye on how running backs Strong and Kevin Harris fare in the passing game, and on whether Patriots have anything in fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe or late-round linemen Sam Roberts, Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber. (Hines and Stueber, candidates for depth roles along the O-line, didn’t take the field at either open OTA.)
6. Who fills those sizable holes on defense?
The Patriots lost a Pro Bowl cornerback in J.C. Jackson and a trio of Super Bowl-winning linebackers in Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins this offseason. Hightower and/or Collins still could re-sign before the season, but for now, New England is rolling with youth and speed at linebacker and a balanced, star-less assortment of corners to pair with its loaded group of safeties.
Veterans Butler, Terrance Mitchell and Jalen Mills have looked like the early favorites for the two starting outside cornerback spots. McMillan, Wilson and the intriguing McGrone all are candidates for Hightower’s old starting inside ‘backer role alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley, with Josh Uche — who currently looks like the best bet to start on the edge opposite Judon — potentially factoring in there, as well.
Ronnie Perkins (third round, 2021) also will compete for edge rusher reps after taking a de facto rookie redshirt, and the oft-injured Anfernee Jennings (third round, 2020) will look to prove he still deserves a roster spot. Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade are trying to do the same in the defensive backfield.