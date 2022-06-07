Six Things We’ll Be Watching For In Patriots Mandatory Minicamp

NESN Logo Sign In

The most important phase of the New England Patriots’ offseason program kicks off Tuesday morning on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Here are six key storylines we’ll be following during the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which is closed to the public but open to media members:

1. Who’s there (and participating)?

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and wide receiver N’Keal Harry were among those who exercised their right to stay away from the voluntary portion of the offseason program. All three reportedly will be on hand this week, as players can be fined for missing minicamp practices.

Judon is looking to rebound from his underwhelming finish to the 2021 season, while Wynn could be a dark-horse trade candidate as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and Harry is a roster long shot in a deep receiver room.

We’ll also be monitoring which players are dealing with injuries this week. The list of players who were limited in at least one of the Patriots’ two open organized team activities included linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone, safety Jabrill Peppers, tight end Dalton Keene and rookies Tyquan Thornton, Marcus Jones and Pierre Strong. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, running back James White and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux all were absent from the second practice in front of reporters after attending the first.

2. Who’s calling offensive plays?

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick all appeared to call offensive plays during OTAs. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has insinuated Judge is leading the Patriots’ offense, but The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Monday that Patricia is emerging as the “early favorite” to assume the play-calling duties that previously belonged to Josh McDaniels. That report also indicated Belichick has not yet decided who the play-caller will be, however, so this remains a fluid situation — and a potentially concerning one given Patricia’s and Judge’s lack of experience in that area.

With quarterback Mac Jones entering his second pro season, this is the single biggest question facing the Patriots. We’ll also have an eye out for offensive changes, as Bourne told NESN.com that New England is running a “new system” following McDaniels’ departure. Howe’s source said those alterations are more to the terminology than the scheme, but the latter will need to shift, as well, since the Patriots’ offense no longer features a traditional fullback.