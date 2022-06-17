Star-Studded Leaderboard Making For Special U.S. Open Weekend

BROOKLINE — It’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend at The Country Club for the 2022 U.S. Open.
Four of the top players in the world — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler — all sit atop the leaderboard with the major championship squarely in their sights.
Morikawa holds the lead after two rounds at 5-under 135. He put together the best round of the day en route to a 4-under 66.
Morikawa has a packed group on his heels, though.
Rahm and McIlroy each sit just one shot back of Morikawa at 4-under 136 on the tournament. Scheffler, currently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world, is just two shots back of the leader after carding a 3-under 137 through two rounds. Fellow U.S. golfer Joel Dahmen is among the group, too.
Morikawa carded five birdies Friday with one blemish of a bogie at the par-4 4th.
McIlroy found himself in some trouble on the par-4 3rd hole but sunk a long putt to keep it a double bogie. He then proceeded to card three backside birdies on the par-4th 12th, par-5 14th and par-4 17th.
Rahm and Scheffler each carded eagles on the par-5 14th to help them get to 3-under 67 on the day. It came as Scheffler shot 4-under on the backside with chip for eagle being the biggest contributor.
“I just stayed really patient,” Scheffler said. “If a few more putts would have fallen in versus around the edge, it would have been a really special day. But 3-under was a good score for me, especially being 2-over through 6.”
The projected cut line was set at 3-over par 143. And while there were a number of the top players at the top, a few of golf’s biggest names unfortunately won’t be around this weekend. Phil Mickelson finished the two days tournament 11-over 151. Tony Finau (5-over 145), Cameron Smith (6-over 146) and Tommy Fleetwood (7-over 147) all joined Mickelson on the wrong side of the cut line.