Star-Studded Leaderboard Making For Special U.S. Open Weekend

BROOKLINE — It’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend at The Country Club for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Four of the top players in the world — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler — all sit atop the leaderboard with the major championship squarely in their sights.

Morikawa holds the lead after two rounds at 5-under 135. He put together the best round of the day en route to a 4-under 66.

Morikawa has a packed group on his heels, though.

Rahm and McIlroy each sit just one shot back of Morikawa at 4-under 136 on the tournament. Scheffler, currently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world, is just two shots back of the leader after carding a 3-under 137 through two rounds. Fellow U.S. golfer Joel Dahmen is among the group, too.

Morikawa carded five birdies Friday with one blemish of a bogie at the par-4 4th.

McIlroy found himself in some trouble on the par-4 3rd hole but sunk a long putt to keep it a double bogie. He then proceeded to card three backside birdies on the par-4th 12th, par-5 14th and par-4 17th.