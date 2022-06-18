Star-Studded Leaderboard Making For Special U.S. Open Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

BROOKLINE — It’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend at The Country Club for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Four of the top players in the world — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler — all sit atop the leaderboard with the major championship squarely in their sights.

Morikawa currently shares the lead with fellow U.S. golfer Joel Dahmen at 5-under 135. Morikawa put together the best round of all Friday en route to a 4-under 66 with Rahm, Scheffler and Sam Burns among those carding 3-under 67.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s why we play,” McIlroy said regarding the competition at the top. “You want to go up against the best to try to bring the best out of yourself. And to see Collin and Jon and Scottie and Sam up there and whoever else, that’s what major championship golf is all about. That’s what competition is all about.

“I’m excited to be in that mix going into the weekend,” McIlroy added.

Rahm and McIlroy each sit just one shot back of Morikawa at 4-under 136 on the tournament. Scheffler, currently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world, is just two shots back of the leader after carding a 3-under 137 through two rounds.

“I think it was a continuation of yesterday. I just didn’t let off steam on the back nine,” Morikawa said referencing his 1-under 69 on Thursday. “It was stalling a little bit throughout the back nine. Got a fortunate break and a shot on 8, and unfortunately, missed the putt, but that kind of kept the round going. Overall, it’s been similarly the same over the past two days, and hopefully we can continue that for the next two.”