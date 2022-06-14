Steph Curry Fires Back At Boston Hecklers With Game 5 Postgame T-Shirt

NESN Logo Sign In

Steph Curry served up a cold dish of revenge Monday night after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center.

Curry, who scored 16 points in Golden State’s win, wore a T-shirt during his postgame news conference that read, “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” a calculated response to a photo that went viral while the Warriors were in Boston for Games 3 and 4 at TD Garden.

YouTube screengrab

So, the whole thing started when Game On! sports bar near Fenway Park recently poked fun at Curry’s wife, Ayesha, by writing on an outdoor chalkboard, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook,” a reference to her budding culinary career. This clearly made its way back to the Warriors star, who took aim at the Boston hecklers with his wardrobe selection after Golden State moved to within one win of another NBA title.

“You’ve got to ask around the room,” Curry replied when asked about the shirt’s backstory. “You’ve got to ask Twitter.”

"Ask Twitter." – Steph on the backstory of his shirt pic.twitter.com/yOgd7jJmzc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 14, 2022

All in all, seems harmless.

It has to sting for Celtics fans, though, as Boston held a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven NBA Finals before collapsing in Game 4 at TD Garden and then laying a total egg in Game 5 at Chase Center. The C’s now return home for Game 6 on Thursday night facing elimination, while Curry and the Dubs are looking to close out the series and secure their fourth title in eight years.