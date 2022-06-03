Steph Curry Remains Confident In Warriors Despite Game 1 Loss To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in unfamiliar territory after losing Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Golden State never trailed in a playoff series en route to the Finals until Derrick White, Al Horford and Marcus Smart stepped up for the Celtics to take a 1-0 lead.

Steph Curry couldn’t be stopped and even made some history in the process, but Boston finally figured out how to stop the Warriors star. Despite being down, Curry remains confident in his team.

“It’s not ideal, but I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity, how we responded all year, how we’ve responded in the playoffs after a loss,” Cury told reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports.

“So learn a lot from that fourth quarter. Obviously they made a lot of shots. Seemed like, I don?t think they missed until deep in the fourth. When you have a team that just finds a little bit of momentum like they did and they keep making shots, so it’s tough to kind of regain that momentum.

“And the guys are making shots, obviously, Al, Marcus, Derrick White, Jaylen early in the fourth. They played well.

“We know they are a good team. So are we. We have to respond on Sunday.”