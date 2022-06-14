Steve Kerr Pinpoints ‘Most Important Part’ Of Celtics-Warriors Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors kept their composure Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and that ultimately made a world of difference as they downed the Boston Celtics, 104-94, at Chase Center.

The Celtics stumbled out of the gate, covered some ground in the second quarter and surged to begin the second half, at one point knocking down eight consecutive 3-pointers to take the lead with the final frame looming. But the Warriors fended off the rally, with Jordan Poole sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the third quarter, and eventually pulled away as the Celtics reverted to poor shooting and turnovers down the stretch.

Steve Kerr was asked after the game how much poise plays a part at this stage of the season, and the Warriors head coach placed a premium on not allowing situations to snowball.

“Yeah, I thought that was the most important part of the game tonight — was that we had a 12-point lead at the half, and they came and just stormed right through us in that third quarter for the first, whatever it was, eight, nine minutes,” Kerr told reporters. “And that was a crucial part of the game for us to respond to that. Jordan (Poole) hit the huge shot, a couple big ones late third and then had a really good stretch to start the fourth, as well. But the response to Boston’s run, to me, was the key to the game.”

Both teams have run hot and cold in the best-of-seven series, which the Warriors now lead 3-2 thanks to Monday’s victory. The Celtics have been especially inconsistent — at times looking like the clear-cut best team in basketball and other times looking like a fringe contender — and Game 5 in San Francisco completely unraveled on them, whereas the Warriors managed to overcome their own hiccups.

The good news for the C’s: They’ve handled adversity well this postseason and hold home-court advantage for Game 6.

The bad news for Boston: The ‘Dubs look much more in control right now, with a potential Game 7 back at Chase Center on Sunday if they’re unable to seal the deal Thursday night at TD Garden.