TD Garden Rims Wrong Height? Steve Kerr Jokes About Issue Before Game 3

BOSTON — Game 3 officially tips off at 9 p.m. ET, but the Golden State Warriors appear to already be dealing with trouble.

Golden State was out for pregame shoot around Wednesday and noticed the rims at TD Garden were the wrong height. The visitor’s shoot around then had to delayed to adjust the height of the rims.

Dubs? warmups had to be paused because the hoop was too high ? pic.twitter.com/UgMkAB4EwE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had not been made aware of the issue and had a quick response when notified by the media.

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight,” Kerr retorted. “We’ll have plenty of time to fix it. I’m assuming they’re fixing it.”

Boston Celtics fans might be skeptical of the Warriors’ complaints. However, for NBA players who thrive on routine, the situation is a lot more common than believed.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Kerr said. “It happens once and a while. Players have a real sharp eye for that. Players can tell. I imagine somebody went out there and looked at it. As long as they take care of it, everything’s good.”