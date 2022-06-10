Sucker-Punching Rangers Fan Banned From Madison Square Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

A New York Rangers fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden for life following a pair of altercations where he sucker-punched two men following the Rangers’ Game 5 Eastern Conference finals loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

MSG released a statement explaining their decision.

“Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game — followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened,” MSG said in the statement. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

“All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected at The Garden. This has and always will be our policy.”

The man who was banned from the world’s most famous arena has been identified by poIice as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island. Anastasio was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment, the New York Police Department confirmed to The New York Post.