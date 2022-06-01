Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player Of Month

NESN Logo Sign In

After their loss on Tuesday, the Connecticut Sun can no longer say they are the Eastern Conference’s best team as they currently sit in second place. What they can, however, say is that they boast the conference’s best player through the first month of the season.

Alyssa Thomas was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Wednesday after leading the Sun in points, assists and steals over the month of May.

Thomas averaged 15.8 points, eight rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals per game over the month. She becomes just the third Sun player to win the award in franchise history. Thomas scored 12 points in Tuesday night’s 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, which helped her eclipse 2,500 points for her WNBA career, and put her in fifth place all-time in franchise history, according to the Sun.

Thomas and the Sun return to action on Thursday in a rematch against the Aces. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. You can catch all of the action on NESN+.