This Patriots Defender Ready To Contribute After Position Change

FOXBORO, Mass. — Transitioning to the NFL from college football is difficult enough. Doing so while switching positions? That’s even more daunting.

That was Ronnie Perkins’ reality last season.

During his college career at Oklahoma, Perkins was a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. But the New England Patriots had different plans for him. After drafting Perkins in the third round last spring, the Patriots shifted him to outside linebacker, tasking him with responsibilities that weren’t part of his job description with the Sooners.

“Pretty much, at Oklahoma I was like a Deatrich Wise,” Perkins said Wednesday, referring to the Patriots’ fifth-year D-end. “Pass rushing, not dropping (into coverage) at all, not playing in a two-point (stance). So just coming here, the whole technique and everything I do is different.”

That transition took time.

Though Perkins was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster and healthy for most of his rookie season, he was not active for a single game, relegated to healthy scratch land as he learned the nuances of his new role. The 22-year-old admitted his de facto redshirt was difficult for him to handle at times.

“Of course, I’m a competitor,” said Perkins, who showed flashes of potential in his first training camp and preseason. “I want to compete no matter what. But at the same time, I knew what I had to do as a football player, so I definitely attacked everything I did last year with the right attitude. I came in, I worked hard every day, I was never down on myself about not playing. I always just kept saying at the time, I was telling myself when I do get out there, I’ll be ready.”