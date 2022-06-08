This Patriots Defender Ready To Contribute After Position Change

FOXBORO, Mass. — Transitioning to the NFL from college football is difficult enough. Doing so while switching positions? That’s even more daunting.
That was Ronnie Perkins’ reality last season.
During his college career at Oklahoma, Perkins was a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. But the New England Patriots had different plans for him. After drafting Perkins in the third round last spring, the Patriots shifted him to outside linebacker, tasking him with responsibilities that weren’t part of his job description with the Sooners.
“Pretty much, at Oklahoma I was like a Deatrich Wise,” Perkins said Wednesday, referring to the Patriots’ fifth-year D-end. “Pass rushing, not dropping (into coverage) at all, not playing in a two-point (stance). So just coming here, the whole technique and everything I do is different.”
That transition took time.
Though Perkins was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster and healthy for most of his rookie season, he was not active for a single game, relegated to healthy scratch land as he learned the nuances of his new role. The 22-year-old admitted his de facto redshirt was difficult for him to handle at times.
“Of course, I’m a competitor,” said Perkins, who showed flashes of potential in his first training camp and preseason. “I want to compete no matter what. But at the same time, I knew what I had to do as a football player, so I definitely attacked everything I did last year with the right attitude. I came in, I worked hard every day, I was never down on myself about not playing. I always just kept saying at the time, I was telling myself when I do get out there, I’ll be ready.”
Though he never saw game action, Perkins practiced throughout the season, acclimating to life as a stand-up edge rusher. He also was in all of New England’s linebacker meetings, soaking up knowledge from the bevy of veterans in that position group, like Pro Bowl outside ‘backer Matthew Judon.
After the season, Perkins stuck around Foxboro to continue that learning process. Now, 13 months after his arrival in New England, he feels ready to contribute.
“I did a lot of things, put the work in, so I feel like I’m ready to help myself and be a linebacker,” Perkins said. “… I like (playing) in space now. The first time doing it, it was kind of off, like anybody’s first time doing anything. But now, I’m comfortable in that feeling, and I like it.”
Perkins should have ample opportunities for playing time in New England’s new-look linebacking corps. Though Judon and starting inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley return from last year’s squad, the Patriots released Kyle Van Noy this offseason and have yet to re-sign Dont’a Hightower or Jamie Collins.
Van Noy played 75.1% of defensive snaps in 2021, often lining up opposite Judon. Hightower started all but two games. Collins was a valuable rotational piece after coming over from Detroit midseason.
With those Super Bowl-winning veterans gone, the Patriots are expected to lean more on youth at the position. Josh Uche, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, 2021 fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone (who also redshirted as he recovered from a torn ACL) and Perkins all could play substantial roles this season.
“It’s definitely sad to see those guys go — Jamie, High, KV — but it also tells us it’s time to step up,” Perkins said. “Can’t lean on those older guys anymore. It’s time for us to step into their shoes.”