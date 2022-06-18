This Stat Shows Red Sox Improvement In One, Two-Run Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Just six weeks ago, it seemed impossible for the Red Sox to win a one-run game.

Boston had a plethora of blown saves early in the 2022 Major League Baseball season and just couldn’t seem to hold onto a one -or two-run game in the later innings.

But things have turned around for the Red Sox of late and they look like a completely different team.

In Boston’s last 11 games, eight of them have been decided by at most two runs. Seven have been decided by one run, according to the Red Sox. The latest example came Friday night, though it probably never should have gotten to that point.

The Red Sox led 6-1 going into the ninth inning of Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The visitors rallied for five runs, but Tanner Houck was able to get Paul Goldschmidt looking at a 96 mph sinker to end the game and give Boston the 6-5 win.

Hopefully, the Red Sox can hold a comfortable lead and make it two straight wins when they play their middle game against the Cardinals on Saturday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.