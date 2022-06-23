Three Speculated Suitors For Potential Celtics Trade Target Luke Kennard

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Celtics are interested in acquiring the services of Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Luke Kennard, it seems they’ll have some competition.

Kennard is available on the trade market, according to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, and there are at least three teams who are speculated to be suitors.

Deveney cited how the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that could be interested in Kennard given their prior trade talks centering on the 2017 first-rounder. Deveney also reported the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings are viewed as potential suitors.

Of course, given that Kennard led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season, will enter his age-26 season, and carries cap hits of approximately $15 million in a ever-growing financial landscape, it’s probably fair to assume more than three teams come calling. The Celtics should be among them.

The Clippers reportedly are listening to offers before Thursday’s NBA draft, but if nothing materializes in the short window, they’ll keep trying to move Kennard in the coming weeks. NBA free agency will begin June 30.