Tiger Woods Joins LeBron James As Latest Active Billionaire Athlete

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the billionaire athlete club. All three members.

On June 2, it was reported that LeBron James became just the second athlete ever to hit $1 billion in net worth, and the first one ever to do it while still active. Just eight days later, Forbes is reporting that Tiger Woods is joining him on that list.

“Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires,” Forbes wrote. “The others are NBA superstar LeBron James, who has leveraged his fame and fortune by taking equity stakes in a number of businesses, and Michael Jordan, who hit ten digits after he retired, thanks to a well-timed investment in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.”

Woods reached the exclusive club despite reportedly turning down a “high nine digits” offer from the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

Much like his predecessors James and Jordan, most of Woods’ net worth reportedly has been built through endorsements. Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike are just some of the endorsements Woods is involved with.

At this current rate, it’s only a matter of time until we see the next billionaire athlete turn up.