Tina Charles Heading To Seattle Storm For Remainder Of WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm have officially finalized a deal with Tina Charles to add to their playoff push in the second half of the season. Charles agreed to a “contract divorce” from the Phoenix Mercury, and they must buy out her one-year contract.

With Mercury star center Brittney Griner still detained in Russia for alleged cannabis possession back on February 17, and their 6-12 record at the time of Charles’ departure, Phoenix has quite a lot to deal with. Some fans were disappointed by the 2012 WNBA MVP’s decision and took to the comment sections on Instagram and Facebook to express their opinions.

Other fans are excited and happy with Charles’ decision overall.

Charles, 33, becomes the fourth University of Connecticut (UConn) alumni on the Storm roster. She’ll play alongside former Lady Huskies Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams.

The 6-foot-3 center also becomes the fourth No. 1 WNBA draft pick to join the squad. She was drafted first overall back in 2010. The others are guard Bird (2002), guard Jewell Loyd (2015) and forward Stewart (2016).

Joining a highly acclimated Storm roster, the addition of Charles is significant to the goal of bringing another title back to Seattle. With Bird announcing her plans to retire at the end of this season back on June 16, there is nothing more the Storm organization and fans could want to cap off Bird’s remarkable career.

Charles herself is in pursuit of a ring, and it seems to be the reason why she’s changed teams so many times. Although being an eight-time WNBA All-Star, five-time All-WNBA First Team and three-time Olympic gold medalist, she has never won a WNBA Championship title.