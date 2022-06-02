Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Defeat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes In ‘The Match’

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have lost to Tom Brady on the football field, and now they can add on the golf course.

Capital One’s “The Match” aired Wednesday night and fans were treated to Mahomes and Allen teaming up to take on Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The quarterbacks showcased their skill while providing plenty of entertainment along the way.

Allen, whose Buffalo Bills fell to Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, used golf balls that featured Brady’s 2000 NFL Draft photo.

Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it ? @brgridiron #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/l3M9ZvUoQP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

As for the actual match itself, it came down to the final hole with Rodgers — who defeated Brady in 2021’s “The Match” — coming in clutch and birdied with the game on the line to move to 2-0 in “The Match.”

Brady didn’t have any meme-worthy moments like when he ripped his pants in 2020, but he did have times when nothing seemed to be going right for him on the green.