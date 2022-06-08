Tom Brady Sporting New Hairstyle Following Recent Charity Event

NESN Logo Sign In

The days of being surprised at the things Tom Brady does are long over. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady has come out of his Patriots colored shell and become much more of a public figure than he ever was before. That being said, his latest move is still a tad surprising.

As a part of the Buccaneers’ recent “Cut and Color for a Cure” event, Tom Brady received a new hairstyle courtesy of some pediatric cancer patients.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. ?



Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022

Though the hairstyle isn’t exactly in line with what you’d expect from a soon-to-be 45-year old, it was done for a good cause in the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. You can learn more about the foundation here.

Brady and his fellow quarterbacks used the opportunity to be around some hair clippers to give second-year quarterback Kyle Trask a haircut that he may or may not have wanted.

The QBs might be having a little too much fun doing @ktrask9?s hair at Cut and Color for a Cure? pic.twitter.com/4xOPqnSjW4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2022

It’s only a matter of time before the name ‘Tom Brady’ is back in the news, but it likely won’t beat this foray into the funky hairstyle scene.