Tracy McGrady Offers Bold Comparison For Jayson Tatum’s NBA Potential

Boston sports fans should be rooting hard for Tracy McGrady’s most recent take to come to fruition.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a rising star in the league with all the potential in the world, and yet, McGrady’s comparison was still stunning.

“I think he can be really good. We’re talking K.D. status,” McGrady told NBC Sports’ Chase Hughes on Monday. “I think the kid has the potential to be that good. He’s already showing glimpses of that in his young NBA career. I think he has the ability to win multiple championships, be an MVP of the NBA. I think he has that ability.”

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is arguably the most skilled player of his generation, as well as a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, and former MVP. Most intriguing of all his accomplishments right now in regards to Tatum — he’s also a two-time NBA Finals MVP, one award the young star could add to his growing trophy case in the next week or so.

Tatum appeared to be the best player on the court in the first-round series against the Nets, getting the better of Durant in a four-game sweep. He’s got some time before he enters into a real discussion over who the better player is, but the comparison is not as ridiculous as it might sound.

Tatum was named a First-Team All-NBA player for the 2021-22 season and is coming off winning the first-ever Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference finals MVP. If the Celtics can finish off the Warriors, he can check NBA Champion and likely NBA Finals MVP off the list at 24 years old.