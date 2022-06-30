Trial For Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner Set To Begin Friday In Russia

NESN Logo Sign In

Brittney Griner, WNBA Phoenix Mercury star center, will start her criminal trial in Russia on Friday, July 1.

She was detained at the Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow on Feb. 17, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. She was on her way back to Russia to continue playing for UMMC Yekaterinburg, a Russian professional women’s basketball team, during the offseason.

Russian officials claimed Griner was in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, an illegal act in Russia. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

In Griner’s preliminary hearing that took place Monday, the court ruled that she should be detained for another six months pending her trial. Alexander Boikov, her lawyer, told the New York Times her trial may take up to two months, contingent on how busy the court is.

The U.S. Government’s State Department deemed Griner “wrongfully detained” on May 3. An ESPN article about this shift noted, “the change in official designation means that the U.S. government will no longer wait for Griner’s case to play out through the Russian legal system and will seek to negotiate her return.”

The 31-year-old’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, took to Twitter on Monday to express her thoughts on the government’s decision to make this change.

“Today?s hearing was administrative in nature and not on the merits. That said, the fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.”