Triston Casas Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Red Sox Prospect’s Ankle

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas will have to wait a little bit longer to return to the Worcester Red Sox lineup.

The first baseman suffered an ankle injury May 17. He initially stayed in the game but was removed due to the swelling.

WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters last week Casas, a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox’s farm system, was feeling better but the swelling remained and would keep him out a little while longer.

There was hope Casas would return at some point this week for Worcester’s series against the Syracuse Mets, but according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Casas hasn’t resumed hitting nor has he been able to do agility work.

Casas was batting .248 with six home runs before his injury.