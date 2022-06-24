Tuukka Rask Adjusting Well To New Role Within Bruins Organization

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It’s been just over four months since former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask hung up his skates, but the 35-year old says he has no regrets, and is adjusting to his newfound role very well.

As a team ambassador for the Bruins, Rask took part in Thursday’s Boston Pride Hockey scrimmage at Warrior Ice Arena. Among other things, he touched on the reason why he decided to stick with the organization in that capacity.

“The city of Boston is still welcoming to me,” Rask said. “After retirement, we’re around people and feel overwhelming support… Like I’ve said before, this is our home.”

The scrimmage — designed by Boston Pride Hockey, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Pride — was put on in celebration of pride month and as a reminder that hockey is for everybody, a stance held by all participants, including Rask.

“In this day and age, (inclusion) could not be more important. I’m so happy to be here,” Rask said. “If you put your mind to it, anyone can do anything.”

The former Vezina Trophy winner says he had no problem picking up hobbies after retiring, taking to golf like any former professional athlete does. With those new hobbies, the itch to return to the ice has been few and far between.

“It’s kind of nice to miss it in a sense. I’m so happy to be on this side.”