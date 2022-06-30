Twitter Had So Many Kyrie Irving Jokes After Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA just hours ahead of free agency opening Thursday night when he reportedly requested a trade from the Nets.
This comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted in to his deal and committed to Brooklyn.
Naturally, because the internet works fast, Twitter all had some sort of Irving-related joke after news of Durant’s request went public.
Whether Irving has anything to do with Durant’s want for a trade is unknown, but it’s certainly worth a thought. Still, Durant also left Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Regardless, fans will be waiting to see where Durant ultimately ends up, and if Irving somehow also forces his way out of Brooklyn.