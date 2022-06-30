Twitter Had So Many Kyrie Irving Jokes After Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA just hours ahead of free agency opening Thursday night when he reportedly requested a trade from the Nets.

This comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted in to his deal and committed to Brooklyn.

Naturally, because the internet works fast, Twitter all had some sort of Irving-related joke after news of Durant’s request went public.

Kyrie: ?I?m gonna fulfill my commitment to the Nets and KD!?



KD: pic.twitter.com/FdGZIPfHMK — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant waiting for Kyrie to opt in only so he can request a trade later pic.twitter.com/FOML01fm74 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) June 30, 2022

Kyrie has done it again baby. Nobody like him. Generational disruptor — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) June 30, 2022

kyrie: i want to honor the commitment i made to kevin



kevin: pic.twitter.com/RPV9jtxWCB — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) June 30, 2022

Whether Irving has anything to do with Durant’s want for a trade is unknown, but it’s certainly worth a thought. Still, Durant also left Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Regardless, fans will be waiting to see where Durant ultimately ends up, and if Irving somehow also forces his way out of Brooklyn.