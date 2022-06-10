Twitter Reacts To Yankees’ Gerrit Cole’s Historically Bad Outing Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees haven’t had much go wrong for them in the 2022 season, so the internet tends to relish in their struggles when they do come about.

Gerrit Cole, New York’s ace, put together one of the worst performances of his career Thursday, allowing five home runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched, ballooning his season earned run average by 0.85 points.

Trevor Larnach makes it FIVE home runs in three innings for the Twins off Gerrit Cole, whose night is now over pic.twitter.com/VO7VI9Apmx — Talkin? Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2022

That’s when Yankees twitter started to sulk, and the rest of baseball Twitter pounced.

Gerrit Cole's ERA entering tonight was 2.78 ? https://t.co/aeiFeeiYfe — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 10, 2022

Cole is the first pitcher in franchise history to allow 5+ HR in less than 3 innings https://t.co/BqrkR3vfa9 — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) June 10, 2022

Gerrit Cole twisting his body to show how many home runs he gave up tonight is impressive. pic.twitter.com/SqdTtl556u — Steve Buchanan (@SBuchanan24) June 10, 2022

Back to back to back homers from Arraez, Buxton and Correa! Target Field is fired up? so is the dugout! 3 home runs to start the game off Gerrit Cole. ?????? pic.twitter.com/9wmGdSFB6R — Audra Martin (@Audra_Martin) June 10, 2022

Gerrit Cole is back!

pic.twitter.com/LnvZu3I63N — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 10, 2022

Cole came into the game after throwing seven shut-out innings against the Detroit Tigers on June 3.