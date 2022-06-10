Twitter Reacts To Yankees’ Gerrit Cole’s Historically Bad Outing Vs. Twins

The New York Yankees haven’t had much go wrong for them in the 2022 season, so the internet tends to relish in their struggles when they do come about.
Gerrit Cole, New York’s ace, put together one of the worst performances of his career Thursday, allowing five home runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched, ballooning his season earned run average by 0.85 points.
That’s when Yankees twitter started to sulk, and the rest of baseball Twitter pounced.
Cole came into the game after throwing seven shut-out innings against the Detroit Tigers on June 3.