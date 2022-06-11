UConn Baseball Live Stream: Watch College World Series Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The UConn Huskies college baseball team is in the middle of a magical run. Their latest win has punched them a ticket to the College World Series super regionals.

The Huskies will head out to Palo Alto, Calif. to take on the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal in a best-of-three series. If they are able to complete the upset, UConn would punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.

Here’s all of the viewing information for next week’s UConn-Stanford series:

Game 1

When: Saturday, June 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2/ESPNU

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Game 3 (If necessary)

When: Monday, June 13 (Time TBD)

TV: TBD

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN