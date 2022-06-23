Ultimate Fenway Park Checklist: 10 Things To Do At Ballpark

NESN Logo Sign In

Having just celebrated its 100th birthday, a lot of history lies in and around “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

Here are 10 things you can do before, during and after a Boston Red Sox game, or any event at Fenway Park.

1. Grab a Fenway Frank For just $6, you can enjoy a Red Sox classic. The iconic Kayem hot dog can be purchased on the concourse or right from your seat. Pairs great with ketchup and mustard. Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

2. Sign Pesky’s Pole The right field foul pole, located 302 feet from home plate, is named after the late Johnny Pesky. Bring a Sharpie with you and add your name to the thousands of signatures.

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

3. Enjoy a pregame sausage Beginning a few hours before each home game, fans can enjoy an Italian sausage from one of the vendors on Jersey Street. Peppers and onions make it the perfect pregame treat. Photo via Juliana Cimino/NESN

4. Take a tour Enjoy a walking ($25 for adults, $17 for kids 12 and under) or virtual ($15) tour of the historic ballpark. The final tour on game days is given three hours prior to first pitch. Tickets can be purchased online here. Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

5. Visit the Green Monster

Standing at just over 37 feet tall and 240 feet wide, the left field wall is a staple of Fenway. Starting 20 minutes before gates open, for $19.95, Red Sox Nation members can go up on the Monster to watch batting practice during regular-season games. Planning to do so? Don’t forget your glove. Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

6. Stop by the team store Stock up on all your Red Sox needs. Located at 19 Jersey Street, just a two-minute walk from the park, is the Red Sox Team Store. It’s open year-round from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. with extended hours when the Sox have a home game. Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

7. Snap a photo with Wally Wally the Green Monster, the iconic Red Sox mascot, makes his way around the ballpark during games. He is loved by fans of all ages. Be sure to get a picture with Wally to create an amazing memory. Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

8. Enjoy a Hood ice cream Perfect for kids and adults, stop by any of the stands where Hood is served and get yourself a cold and refreshing treat. Chocolate, vanilla and twist as well as a series of toppings are offered. It also can be served in a plastic Red Sox helmet that can be kept as a souvenir.

Photo via Juliana Cimino/NESN

9. Sing along A series of catchy tunes will be played throughout your time at the park. “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” “Sweet Caroline” and hopefully “Dirty Water” (after a win) just to name a few. Be sure to enjoy yourself and the game by singing along. Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images