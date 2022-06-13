Unknown Red Sox Prospect Leads Double-A Conference In Stolen Bases

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have an under-the-radar prospect swiping bags left and right in Double-A.

David Hamilton is not considered to be an elite prospect, but he was hand-picked by Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who is building quite the reputation for his ability to find diamonds in the rough. The speeder is not ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Red Sox prospect list and ranked No. 31 on Sox Prospects. That said, there is one area of raw talent that is unquestioned — his elite speed.

Hamilton has 23 stolen bases in 26 attempts for the Portland Sea Dogs, needing just 48 games to reach that mark. The tally is first in the entire Eastern Conference and second in all of Double-A.

On the season, the 24-year-old middle infielder is hitting .229 with three doubles, six triples, five home runs and 20 RBI. He started the season on fire, but has since cooled off with the bat in his hand.

Hamilton was acquired in the Hunter Renfroe trade with the Milwaukee Brewers as an auxiliary piece behind Jackie Bradley Jr, and a more highly-touted prospect, corner infielder Alex Binelas. While Hamilton might not be the centerpiece of the trade, he has an elite speed tool that enhances his future outlook. With average defense already in place, all he needs to do is increase his ability to get on base.