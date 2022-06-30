USC, UCLA Planning To Join Big Ten And Leave Pac-12 By 2024

NESN Logo Sign In

College football could see some major movement with big news coming Thursday, and with it possibly occurring within the next few years.

The Big Ten could expand out west as early as 2024 with the USC and UCLA reportedly planning to join the conference.

This comes just about a year after Texas and Oklahoma were invited to become a part of the SEC and leave the Big 12. This move is expected to occur during the summer of 2025, so it’s quite possible USC and UCLA could join the Big Ten before Texas and Oklahoma make their shifts.

The incentive behind the move for the Trojans and Bruins is the obvious reputation and monetary increase from heading to the Big Ten.

Jon Wilner, college sports reporter for The Mercury News, was the first to make the announcement via Twitter. He noted that the move “has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.” This is extremely important to know at this point.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to Twitter about an hour later than Wilner to announce the deal is “essentially done.” He stated that a press conference is expected to happen within the next day or so.