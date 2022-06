NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts made Red Sox history on Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Bogie broke a long-standing Boston record by playing his 1,094th game at shortstop. A record set by Everrett Scott over 100 years ago. And to top it all off, the team copped the win to make the night even more special for Bogaerts.

For more on Bogie’s historic achievement, check out the video above.