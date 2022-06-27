Warren Sapp Makes Claim About Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Kaepernick restored some NFL relevancy last month when he worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders.

While NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the audition went well, former Raider Warren Sapp heard otherwise.

During a recent interview for VladTV, Sapp revealed he heard Kaepernick’s tryout for the Raiders was a “disaster.” The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle took it a step further by claiming, “I heard it was one the worst workouts ever.”

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, proceeded to refute Sapp’s report.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach,” Nalley told ProFootballTalk via text message. “I spoke to the GM (Dave Ziegler) several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

While Kaepernick’s Raiders workout might not have been a “disaster,” it seemingly didn’t go well enough for Ziegler and company to have a heightened interest in the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller. A month has passed since Kaepernick took the practice for Las Vegas and he doesn’t have a deal with the Black and Silver nor a tryout set up with another NFL team.